QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after buying an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.