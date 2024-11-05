QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,559 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

