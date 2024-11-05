Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 32,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,207. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.08. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

