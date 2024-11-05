PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 381,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.56. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.