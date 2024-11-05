Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and traded as low as $2.00. Public Joint Stock Company Severstal shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel products. The company offers hot rolled steel, hot rolled products with a diamond-shaped and lentil-shaped corrugation, heavy plates, plates and tubes, hot rolled pickled steel, cold rolled steel, galvanized steel, galvanized steel with colored anti-corrosion coating, electric welded round steel tubes, shaped tubes, special tubes, large diameter pipes, steel plate for pipes, pies for oil platforms, steel plate for piles, and wind turbine towers.

