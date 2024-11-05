PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

