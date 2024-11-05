Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. 32,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,481. The company has a market capitalization of $868.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,480 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 106,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

