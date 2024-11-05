Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 415,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 733,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

PTGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 274,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 813.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 264,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 103,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

