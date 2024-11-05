ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraShort Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA DUG opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

About ProShares UltraShort Energy

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

