ProShares Short Financials Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SEF)

ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares Short Financials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEF opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. ProShares Short Financials has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Financials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials stock. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. CPR Investments Inc. owned 2.75% of ProShares Short Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short Financials Company Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

