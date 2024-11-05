Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.
Primoris Services Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Insider Activity
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
