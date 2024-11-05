Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Potbelly Stock Down 0.3 %

PBPB stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

