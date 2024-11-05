Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.36), with a volume of 15040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.20 ($2.35).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.13 million, a P/E ratio of 489.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.75.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

