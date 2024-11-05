Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,793 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $1,992,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,626,666.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $1,992,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,626,666.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock worth $11,136,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $283.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

