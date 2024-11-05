Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $106,990,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

