Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $759,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $991.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $942.16 and a 200 day moving average of $853.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $646.91 and a one year high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.