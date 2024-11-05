PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 11695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 178.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

