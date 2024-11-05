Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.02. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

