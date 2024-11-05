Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

