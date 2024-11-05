Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 111,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.