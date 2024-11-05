PDS Planning Inc Purchases 130 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

