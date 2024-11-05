PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.03.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.