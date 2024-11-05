PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNY opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

