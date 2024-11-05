PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

