Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 424422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 438.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

