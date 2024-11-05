Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

