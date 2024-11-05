Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.