Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $22,460,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

