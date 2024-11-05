Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $638.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.19 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

