Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

