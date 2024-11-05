Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,564,000 after buying an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,233,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,383,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $361.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.81 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

