PACS Group (PACS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACS Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 1,819,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

