PACS Group (PACS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PACS Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of PACS Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 1,819,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on PACS
PACS Group Company Profile
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PACS Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.