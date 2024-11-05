Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

OXLC stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

