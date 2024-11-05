Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Outset Medical
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Stocks Spinning Off Divisions to Boost Shareholder Value
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.