Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.