Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,527 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Otis Worldwide worth $122,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

