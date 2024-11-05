OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

