Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

CTOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

