OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.2 %

KAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,855. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPENLANE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth $204,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

