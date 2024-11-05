Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 23,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.1 %

Onsemi stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

