Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Insider Transactions at Onsemi
Institutional Trading of Onsemi
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 23,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Trading Down 2.1 %
Onsemi stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
