ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.30.

OGS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 431,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,048. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

