Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.86, a PEG ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,908.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,793 shares of company stock worth $35,759,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.