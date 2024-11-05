OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.180 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $41.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.