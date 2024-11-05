Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Raised by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

