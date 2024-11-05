Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Raised by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.