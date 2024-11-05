NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.90, but opened at $220.50. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $222.85, with a volume of 1,427,260 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

