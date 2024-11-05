nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.95. 344,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 87.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

