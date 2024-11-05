Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 70097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

