Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 62,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.