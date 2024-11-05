Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.58 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $511,347.95 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 710,179,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 710,179,226 with 700,116,242 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.037738 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $505,438.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

