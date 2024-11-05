NuCypher (NU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $431.03

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $86.01 million and $431.03 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

