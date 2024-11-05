NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group comprises approximately 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $127,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

